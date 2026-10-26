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EMU Men's Basketball vs. Buffalo

EMU Men's Basketball vs. Buffalo

Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Buffalo at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Senior Night and Fan Appreciation Day - final home game of the season. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.

George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $8
03:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
https://emueagles.com/
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt Road
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669
https://emueagles.com/