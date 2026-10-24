EMU Men's Basketball vs. Great Lakes Christian

Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Great Lakes Christian at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Home opener and Military Appreciation Night - free posters and schedule magnets for fans on Veterans Day. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.