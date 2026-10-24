EMU Men's Basketball vs. Great Lakes Christian
EMU Men's Basketball vs. Great Lakes Christian
Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Great Lakes Christian at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Home opener and Military Appreciation Night - free posters and schedule magnets for fans on Veterans Day. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $8
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669