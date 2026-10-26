EMU Men's Basketball vs. Miami (OH)
EMU Men's Basketball vs. Miami (OH)
Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Miami (OH) at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $8
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669