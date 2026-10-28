EMU Women's Basketball vs. Buffalo
EMU Women's Basketball vs. Buffalo
Eastern Michigan University women's basketball hosts Buffalo at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $8
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 3 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669