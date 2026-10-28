EMU Women's Basketball vs. Central Michigan
EMU Women's Basketball vs. Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan University women's basketball hosts Central Michigan at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Doubleheader with EMU Men's Basketball at 3:30 PM - Senior Day and Fan Appreciation Day. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.
George Gervin GameAbove Center
From $8
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
734-487-3669
George Gervin GameAbove Center
799 N. Hewitt RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-487-3669