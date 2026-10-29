EMU Women's Basketball vs. Toledo

Eastern Michigan University women's basketball hosts Toledo at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Glow Out The G3 - glow-in-the-dark night for the final home game of the season. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.