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Exhibit Opening: “Fill the Ranks”: The Civil War and the University of Michigan

Exhibit Opening: “Fill the Ranks”: The Civil War and the University of Michigan

Join us for the opening reception of “Fill the Ranks”: The Civil War and the University of Michigan, a new exhibit at the Judy & Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory!

Featuring artifacts from the Bentley Historical Library, “Fill the Ranks” explores how campus and community debated the issues that tore the country apart, how students and alums joined the fight, and how the University’s public mission began to conflict with its elite aspirations.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, on display from September 2026-July 2027.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu

Artist Group Info

sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/