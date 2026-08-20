Exhibit Opening: “Fill the Ranks”: The Civil War and the University of Michigan

Join us for the opening reception of “Fill the Ranks”: The Civil War and the University of Michigan, a new exhibit at the Judy & Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory!

Featuring artifacts from the Bentley Historical Library, “Fill the Ranks” explores how campus and community debated the issues that tore the country apart, how students and alums joined the fight, and how the University’s public mission began to conflict with its elite aspirations.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, on display from September 2026-July 2027.