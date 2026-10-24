Gianmarco Soresi The Misery Loves Tour 2027 comes to DeVos Performance Hall on Friday, April 2, 2027 at 7:00PM.

Gianmarco Soresi is a New York-based stand-up comedian, actor, and creator known for his sharp societal observation and spry, energetic stage presence. Gianmarco effortlessly commands a room with his animated style, blending upbeat candor with dark comedic beats — which has garnered him critical acclaim from The NY Times, Vulture, Deadline, NPR, The Atlantic and a fanbase of millions across social media. He is a global touring act performing to sold out audiences across the world. He’s performed stand-up on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, Don’t Tell, The Real Housewives of New York, and was selected as a JFL New Face in 2022. He was also featured on Netflix’s recent multi-comic stand-up series “Verified Stand-Up” which released on the platform in November 2023.Gianmarco has also acted in Billy Crystal's Here Today, Netflix’s Bonding, Hustlers, The Last OG, and is the host of the popular podcast “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi.”In September he released his debut special Thief of Joy on his YouTube channel and it became an instant smash hit, with over 3M views, in the first 2 months! Jason Zinoman at the New York Times called it "superb." It’s "the best debut special of 2025" according to the NYPost and it’s clear on his debut that he is as Vulture says “effusive and expressive, a chatterbox of ideas.” Yahoo News says that in Thief of Joy, he “attacks every moment with infectious energy and charisma” and they are correct that “we're just finally happy we have a longer format to watch.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16th at 10:00AM. *Please note the box office will not be open for this on sale.