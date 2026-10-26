Giselle | A World Premiere Contemporary Ballet

Love, betrayal, heartbreak, and redemption collide in the world premiere of Tess Sinke's haunting, romantic ballet, GISELLE. Set in the early 1900s, GISELLE follows a young factory worker whose tragic love story transcends death itself in a breathtaking journey through heartbreak, forgiveness, and enduring love.

PERFORMANCES

Friday, Nov 13 at 7pm

Saturday, Nov 14 at 7pm

Sunday, Nov 15 at 2pm

LOCATION

Union High School Performing Arts Center

1800 Tremont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

SYNOPSIS

Set in New York City’s Lower East Side in 1906, Giselle follows a young garment worker whose world is transformed by a love she believes to be true. Giselle falls for “Loys,” a mysterious laborer who has hidden his true identity as Albrecht, a wealthy aristocrat already betrothed to another woman. When his deception is revealed, Giselle’s heart—and her fragile health—cannot withstand the betrayal. In death, she joins the Wilis, a haunting sisterhood of women betrayed by their lovers and bound to a cycle of vengeance. When Albrecht comes to Giselle’s grave seeking forgiveness, she must choose between the hatred that binds the Wilis to the living and the love that has survived her own death. In a story of heartbreak, forgiveness, and the enduring power of love, Giselle asks what it takes to break the cycle of hurt and choose compassion instead.

