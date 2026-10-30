Grace Centers of Hope Hosts 13th Annual Night of Hope Gala, November 13

Grace Centers of Hope, a leading nonprofit that provides comprehensive life skills programs to help men, women, and children overcome homelessness, addiction, and abuse, will host its 13th Annual Night of Hope gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026, at the Royal Park Hotel, 600 E. University Dr. in Rochester.

The Night of Hope event will be hosted by media personality Jamie Edmonds, who hosts the “JR Morning” show on WJR 760 AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, and is an Emmy-nominated sports anchor/reporter for WDIV-TV in Detroit.

Be part of a powerful night filled with connection, purpose, and hope, all in support of Grace Centers of Hope’s Children’s Program, which provides a safe, loving environment for children while their parents work toward recovery and transformation.

Evening highlights include:

Elegant five-course dinner and cocktails

Raffle

Silent auction with over 115 items

Stories of hope and the impact of the Children’s Program

Sponsors include presenting sponsor Premier Academy, UBS, Pepsi, Moceri, Besh Business Services, Second Act Divorce Coaching & Mediation, Emerald City Designs, Cunningham-Limp, IMPACT (Internal Medicine Physicians Acute Care Team), Professional Property Management (TMI), US Farathane, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, RKA Petroleum, and Our Neighborhood Academy.

Tickets are $150 per person.

Tables of 10 are $1,250.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Program at Grace Centers of Hope.

For tickets or more information, visit gracecentersofhope.org/night-of-hope or contact specialevents@gracecentersofhope.org.

