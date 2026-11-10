Grand Kyiv Ballet: Swan Lake – Symphony of Lights
Grand Kyiv Ballet: Swan Lake – Symphony of Lights
Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet brings a new vision of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake to Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM. The story of Odette and Prince Siegfried is told through world-class classical ballet, bold lighting design and illuminated costumes created in Ukraine, with light woven into the choreography so each act feels like a living work of art. Founded in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, former premier dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, Grand Kyiv Ballet has toured the USA, Canada, Europe and Scandinavia. Suitable for all ages. Tickets: https://musichall.org/shows-events/swan-lake-%E2%80%93-symphony-of-lights
Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts
See ticketing website
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Kyiv Ballet
+1 425 588 5154
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
Artist Group Info
Grand Kyiv Ballet
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts
350 Madison StreetDetroit, Michigan 48226
(313) 887-8500