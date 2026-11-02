About the show: Experience the artistry of students, faculty, and guest artists this fall during our annual December Dance Concert on the STAGE at the Hilberry Gateway. This family-friendly concert showcases an array of dance styles and music, highlighting the talent and creativity of our performers. Celebrate the power of movement on an unforgettable evening filled with performances that bring the community together through rhythm, expression, and storytelling.

Know Before You Go:

Genre: Musical, Dramatic Comedy, Period

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

Content advisory: HAIR includes mature subject matter, including war, violence, death, sexual content, nudity, drug use, depictions of police brutality, and the use of non-firing weapons. The script and lyrics contain profanity and language that may be unsettling, including racist remarks and slurs delivered by actors. The production also uses strobe lighting and atmospheric effects.

Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 17+