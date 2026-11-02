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HAIR

HAIR

About the show: Experience the artistry of students, faculty, and guest artists this fall during our annual December Dance Concert on the STAGE at the Hilberry Gateway. This family-friendly concert showcases an array of dance styles and music, highlighting the talent and creativity of our performers. Celebrate the power of movement on an unforgettable evening filled with performances that bring the community together through rhythm, expression, and storytelling.

Know Before You Go:
Genre: Musical, Dramatic Comedy, Period
Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission
Content advisory: HAIR includes mature subject matter, including war, violence, death, sexual content, nudity, drug use, depictions of police brutality, and the use of non-firing weapons. The script and lyrics contain profanity and language that may be unsettling, including racist remarks and slurs delivered by actors. The production also uses strobe lighting and atmospheric effects.
Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 17+

Hilberry Gateway
$20-$35
Every week through Apr 25, 2027.
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University
313-577-2972
theatrepr@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/
Hilberry Gateway
4715 Cass Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48202
3135772972
boxoffice@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2023-2024/silent-sky