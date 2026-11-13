Join us at our Volunteer Open House in Flint to discover how you can make a difference with AdvisaCare Home Health & Hospice!

November 19

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2367 S. Linden Rd., Suite B, Flint, MI

December 3

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2367 S. Linden Rd., Suite B, Flint, MI

Come meet our team, explore volunteer opportunities, and learn about the training and support available. No experience necessary!

810-743-8888 to register. Walk-ins are always welcome!

Bring comfort. Share kindness. Volunteer.

