Hospice Volunteer Day Open House - FLINT
Hospice Volunteer Day Open House - FLINT
Join us at our Volunteer Open House in Flint to discover how you can make a difference with AdvisaCare Home Health & Hospice!
November 19
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
2367 S. Linden Rd., Suite B, Flint, MI
December 3
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
2367 S. Linden Rd., Suite B, Flint, MI
Come meet our team, explore volunteer opportunities, and learn about the training and support available. No experience necessary!
810-743-8888 to register. Walk-ins are always welcome!
Bring comfort. Share kindness. Volunteer.
AdvisaCare Home Health & Hospice
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Advisacare Home Health and Hospice
810-743-8888
chickerson@advisacare.com
Artist Group Info
chickerson@advisacare.com
AdvisaCare Home Health & Hospice
2367 S. Linden Rd. Ste. BFlint, Michigan 48532
810-743-8888
chickerson@advisacare.com