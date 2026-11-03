© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

improv4humans with Matt Besser

improv4humans with Matt Besser

improv4humans with Matt Besser in DETROIT
featuring Tim Meadows and Danielle Schneider
11/27 – Planet Ant Theater – Ant Hall

Friday, Nov 27 @ 8PM

For the first time, the long running improv comedy podcast, improv4humans with Matt Besser is visiting Detroit the day after Thanksgiving with featured guest improviser, Tim Meadows (SNL, Mean Girls, Peacemaker) and Danielle Schneider (Bitch Sesh, Garbage World, Hot Wives of Orlando).

Few names are as synonymous with long-form improv as Matt Besser. As a founding member of the legendary comedy troupe the Upright Citizens Brigade and co-author of the definitive UCB Comedy Improvisation Manual, Besser brings his unmatched improv expertise to improv4humans—the fully unscripted weekly podcast widely regarded as the best improv comedy podcast in the universe.

That’s the day after Thanksgiving! Bring the whole family, or escape them!

Ant Hall
20
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Planet Ant Theatre
(313) 365-4255
Www.planetant.com

Artist Group Info

Matt Besser
mattbesser67@gmail.com
improv4humans.com
Ant Hall
2320 Caniff Street
Hamtramck, Michigan 48212
(313) 365-4255
https://www.planetant.com/