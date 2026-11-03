improv4humans with Matt Besser in DETROIT

featuring Tim Meadows and Danielle Schneider

11/27 – Planet Ant Theater – Ant Hall

Friday, Nov 27 @ 8PM

For the first time, the long running improv comedy podcast, improv4humans with Matt Besser is visiting Detroit the day after Thanksgiving with featured guest improviser, Tim Meadows (SNL, Mean Girls, Peacemaker) and Danielle Schneider (Bitch Sesh, Garbage World, Hot Wives of Orlando).

Few names are as synonymous with long-form improv as Matt Besser. As a founding member of the legendary comedy troupe the Upright Citizens Brigade and co-author of the definitive UCB Comedy Improvisation Manual, Besser brings his unmatched improv expertise to improv4humans—the fully unscripted weekly podcast widely regarded as the best improv comedy podcast in the universe.

That’s the day after Thanksgiving! Bring the whole family, or escape them!