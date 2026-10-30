Innovation Lab
Innovation Lab
This year the Company One Dance Touring Ensemble explores the theme, “Innovation Lab”. The production is an educational, interactive dance show about the art making process; sure to inspire audiences to embrace creativity! Dance styles range from contemporary to Detroit Jit, and the show features choreography by Queen Gabby, Lisa LaMarre and the cast. It's a show for all ages.
Hilberry Gateway STUDIO
$10-$20
Every week through Dec 05, 2026.
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University
313-577-2972
theatrepr@wayne.edu
Hilberry Gateway STUDIO
4715 Cass Ave.Detroit , Michigan 48202
313-577-2972
boxoffice@wayne.edu