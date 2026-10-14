Jeff Dunham brings Inappropriate Contact The Tour is Out There to DeVos Performance Hall on April 22, 2027 at 7:00PM.

Jeff Dunham, the only child of a real estate appraiser and homemaker, raised in a Dallas suburb, at the age of 9 received a toy ventriloquist dummy for Christmas, began to practice, and started dreaming of characters who could say what nobody else would dare.

The little boy who fell in love with Charlie McCarthy and Mortimer Snerd was soon charming and disarming classmates, appearing at Kiwanis Clubs and Scout banquets, doing TV commercials for Texas car dealerships, and was on his way to national appearances while still in high school. By the time he attended Baylor University, he was earning $70,000 a year for having public conversations with himself.

Later came the comedy club circuit, larger and larger venues, and ultimately sold-out concerts in the same arenas as Taylor Swift and Metallica. Dunham holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour: his Spark of Insanity Tour racked up almost two million tickets across almost 400 venues worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2nd at 10AM. *Please note the box office will not be open for the on sale.