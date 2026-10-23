Jimmy O Yang Has No Friends Tour comes to DeVos Performance Hall on January 22, 2027 at 8:00PM.

JIMMY O. YANG is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer whose work spans film, television and sold-out arenas across the globe. Earlier this year, O. Yang released his third stand-up special, Finally Home, in theaters, becoming the first Asian comedian to debut a comedy special in cinemas. Filmed and directed by O. Yang in his hometown of Hong Kong during a record-breaking run of five sold-out shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Finally Home premiered in cinemas and is now streaming on Hulu.

Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. A ticket limit of 8 will apply to every order.

18+ age recommended