Justin Willman One for the Ages Tour comes to DeVos Performance Hall on April 3, 2027 at 7:00PM.

Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix’s Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show, where his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor has made him a streaming favorite, a viral hit (1 billion views and counting), and a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers, and skeptics alike.

Tickets are on sale now!

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand.

Recommended for Ages 8+: This is a family-friendly show designed to entertain kids and adults alike. Due to occasional mature humor, loud or surprising moments, and a few spooky elements that may be intense for younger children, we recommend the show for ages 8 and up. Parents know their kids best, so younger children are welcome at their discretion.