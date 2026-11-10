La Lune Holiday Pop Up Shop
La Lune Holiday Pop Up Shop
La Lune is bringing vintage-inspired jewelry, watches, bags and unique gifts to Sundance Shoes in Birmingham, Michigan for the holidays.
La Lune, a destination for thoughtful, unique gifts as special as the person receiving them, is bringing its curated collection to Michigan for the holidays with a pop-up shop at Sundance Shoes. Blending vintage-inspired design with timeless style, La Lune offers an assortment of jewelry, watches, personalized charms, leather bags, and one-of-a-kind vintage treasures, making it the perfect destination for finding memorable gifts for everyone on your list.
Sundance Shoes
Free Admission
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
La Lune
Sundance Shoes
235 S. Old Woodward Ave.Birmingham, Michigan 48009