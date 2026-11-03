Learn Classical Wood Carving with Alexander Grabovetskiy (5-day class)

Learn Classical Wood Carving with Alexander Grabovetskiy. He was named International Woodcarver of the Year in 2012. It starts at 8 AM on Monday, October 11, and ends at 5 PM on Friday, October 15, 2027. It meets at Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute, Building 41, 1375 N. Main St, Adrian, MI 49221. You spend five days at the bench, first on design and on fast sharpening, and then you carve a classical design with Alexander right beside you. The project changes every class. Each one teaches the same classical techniques. All levels are welcome, with no prerequisites. There are 8 seats, age 18 and up. Tuition is $1,275, and SBWI lends tools. The week counts for 40 AIA elective learning units.

Class details and student videos: https://schoolofwoodcarving.com/in-person/classical-wood-carving-class-michigan-sam-beauford-october-2027