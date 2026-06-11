Lights on Creston 2026 is a family-friendly holiday celebration that transforms Grand Rapids' Creston Corridor into a festive winter destination for an evening of community, local shopping, entertainment, and seasonal fun. Inspired by traditional holiday markets, the event brings together local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations to create unique experiences throughout the corridor.

Attendees can explore participating businesses, enjoy holiday-themed activities and entertainment, shop local, take part in a community passport program for prizes, and experience festive activations throughout the evening. The event is designed to encourage visitors to discover all that the Creston neighborhood has to offer while supporting local businesses and celebrating the holiday season together.

Whether you're looking for a fun family outing, a festive date night, or a chance to connect with neighbors and local businesses, Lights on Creston offers something for everyone in a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere.