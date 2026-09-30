Mark Twain: Born to be Hanged

Kevin Burnham as Mark Twain in Born To Be Hanged

A lively, upbeat comedy show appropriate for all audiences, Born To Be Hanged is historical in nature and wildly entertaining. Kevin Burnham is masterful as Mark Twain, and his impeccable timing and delivery have delighted audiences for more than 20 years.

Born To Be Hanged was written specifically for this venue and contains a lot of material not included in Kevin’s other performances. It offers audiences a fresh opportunity to experience Mark Twain through Burnham’s sharp comedic timing, storytelling and commanding stage presence.

Kevin Burnham has been an actor, director and producer for more than 40 years. He was the artistic director at Thunder Bay Theatre in Alpena, Michigan, and co-director of Ledges Playhouse in Grand Ledge, Michigan, where he directed many award-winning shows.

Kevin was most recently seen by Lansing audiences in his award-winning performance as Henry II in The Lion in Winter at Starlight Theatre.

Accompanying Kevin Burnham’s storytelling as Mark Twain, Jeff Wilmore will bring the music to life with guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and vocals, adding a rich live musical backdrop to Twain’s stories.

Come spend an evening with Mark Twain — full of history, humor and the unmistakable wit of one of America’s greatest storytellers.

Select tickets include two specially themed drinks inspired by Mark Twain himself—because no evening with America’s great storyteller would be complete without a little wit, a little history, and something good in your glass.

Tickets: $20 General Admission. $40 Includes 2 Themed Drinks

Dinner and drink menus are available.

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