MercyMe Live 2027 comes to Van Andel Arena on April 25, 2027 at 7:00PM.

With special guests Ben Fuller + Peter Burton.

This spring, MercyMe LIVE brings a night of music, memories, and encouragement to the stage—an unforgettable experience filled with songs you know, moments you’ll want to remember, and reminders of the faith that carries us through every season.

Sing along with MercyMe favorites like “I Can Only Imagine” and “Even If” plus newer songs like "Make It Well" and "Wake Up Sleeper" - songs that have become part of the soundtrack of so many lives. From powerful moments of worship to the joy of thousands of voices singing together, this is more than the show—it’s an opportunity to pause, celebrate, and be reminded of God’s faithfulness.

Ben Fuller and Peter Burton join MercyMe for a night filled with heartfelt music, fresh energy, and plenty of reasons to sing along. Whether you come with family, friends, or someone special, you’ll make memories together and leave encouraged by the songs and stories that remind us we’re never walking through life alone.

Make plans to be part of MercyMe LIVE this spring. Come ready to sing, ready to celebrate, and ready to be encouraged.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 21st at 12:00PM.

