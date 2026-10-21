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New Year's Fest

New Year's Fest

New Year’s Fest is an all-ages performing arts festival that takes place on New Year's Eve in Downtown Kalamazoo. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and runs until 12 a.m. to ring in the New Year. The event features bands, comedians, magicians, ventriloquists, jugglers, and even superheroes and princesses. And, to top it off, at midnight there is a ball drop and fireworks.

The event features about 22 performances that host their show a couple of times during the night to combine about 52 different performances. Performances are scheduled for 4-30 minute or 3-45 minute performances that rotate throughout the night. This allows attendees to schedule their attendance based on when they can/want to attend within their time frame. This is one event where you literally design your own entertainment schedule. You can come for a couple of shows, one show, or try to schedule to see up to 5 shows.

Bronson Park
Advanced Admission Buttons: $10.00. Event Day Admission: $15. Children 7 and under attend for free .
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center (KELC)
269-388-2830
deb@eventkalamazoo.com
https://www.experientiallearningcenter.org/
Bronson Park
200 S. Rose St.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
https://www.theatrekalamazoo.com/