Oakland Youth Orchestras – 52nd Season Opening Concert
Oakland Youth Orchestras – 52nd Season Opening Concert
Oakland Youth Orchestras (OYO) invites the community to enjoy an evening of live orchestral music featuring young musicians from across Metro Detroit. Four orchestras will perform on Wednesday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomfield Hills High School, 4200 Andover Road.
Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door only. The concert is open to the public.
More information: www.oyomi.org/concerts
Bloomfield Hills High School
$5 - $15
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oakland Youth Orchestra
nicole.shogren@oyomi.org
Artist Group Info
producerrachel@gmail.com
Bloomfield Hills High School
4200 Andover Rd.Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48302