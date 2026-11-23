On Sunday, Jan. 31, 2027, the Kalamazoo Wings will make franchise history when they take the ice outdoors at Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium against the Toledo Walleye.

As part of the K-Wings' Farewell Season at Wings Event Center, the Outdoor Game is more than just a hockey game - it's a celebration of our past, our community and the next chapter of K-Wings hockey. From lifelong fans who have filled the stands for generations to families creating their first K-Wings memories, this will be a day remembered for years to come.

Whether you're cheering from the first row or the last, you'll be part of a once-in-a-generation event unlike anything ever seen in Southwest Michigan.