Outdoor Hockey Game: K-Wings at Waldo Stadium
Outdoor Hockey Game: K-Wings at Waldo Stadium
On Sunday, Jan. 31, 2027, the Kalamazoo Wings will make franchise history when they take the ice outdoors at Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium against the Toledo Walleye.
As part of the K-Wings' Farewell Season at Wings Event Center, the Outdoor Game is more than just a hockey game - it's a celebration of our past, our community and the next chapter of K-Wings hockey. From lifelong fans who have filled the stands for generations to families creating their first K-Wings memories, this will be a day remembered for years to come.
Whether you're cheering from the first row or the last, you'll be part of a once-in-a-generation event unlike anything ever seen in Southwest Michigan.
WMU Waldo Stadium
$35-$67
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 31 Jan 2027
WMU Waldo Stadium
1903 W Michigan AveKalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-8092
broncotickets@wmich.edu