Pink Thursday Shop Small Crawl St Johns

💗🛍️ ARE YOU READY TO THINK PINK?! 🛍️💗

It's time to SHOP SMALL, SAVE BIG, and SPREAD SOME LOCAL LOVE! 💕

🎉 PINK THURSDAY SHOP SMALL CRAWL 🎉

📅 Thursday, November 19, 2026

⏰ 4 PM – 8 PM

📍 St. Johns, Michigan

Forget the Black Friday madness! We're kicking off the holiday shopping season a little early with an evening dedicated to celebrating the AMAZING small businesses that make our community special! 🥳

💗 WHAT'S IN STORE? 💗

🛍️ Explore your favorite local shops (and discover some new ones!)

🏷️ Snag EXCLUSIVE Pink Thursday deals and discounts!

🍪 Enjoy treats, goodies, and fun surprises along the way!

🎁 Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting your neighbors!

📱 WANT THE INSIDE SCOOP ON ALL THE DEALS?

SCAN THE QR CODE ON OUR FLYER! 👀 or go to this link 🔗 https://www.facebook.com/events/1599079698079869/

You'll find participating businesses, special offers, and updates in our Facebook event!

💕 HERE'S OUR CHALLENGE TO YOU:

Make the pledge to SHOP SMALL FIRST! Before clicking that online checkout button or heading to a big-box store, see what our local businesses have to offer!

Every purchase, every visit, and every share makes a difference. ❤️

👇 TAG YOUR SHOPPING BUDDIES BELOW! 👇

Who's coming out for a little PINK THURSDAY shopping fun?! 💗🛍️

SUPPORT LOCAL 💗 SHOP SMALL 💗 DISCOVER NEW FAVORITES!

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