Plaid Friday and Book Drive for Aid in Milan
Plaid Friday and Book Drive for Aid in Milan
Show your support of small businesses by wearing plaid on Plaid Friday (November 27th). Adventure Ink will have some "plaid to the bone" deals throughout the store:
* 10% board games, rpgs, Whimsical Sprites
* 15% off Warhammer & Paints
* 20% off books
We will be celebrating Plaid Friday with a special giveaway. For every piece of visible plaid clothing worn while you shop, you can enter our drawing for a prize bundle! Bundle may include an Adventure Ink mug, book-themed socks, & gift card.
Plaid Friday is a great time to start holiday shopping in downtown Milan! Our annual Aid in Milan Book Drive begins. Help us reach our goal of 100 books by purchasing a book for donation. We will also be participating in Downtown Milan's Win the Window.
Adventure Ink
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026