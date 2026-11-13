Show your support of small businesses by wearing plaid on Plaid Friday (November 27th). Adventure Ink will have some "plaid to the bone" deals throughout the store:

* 10% board games, rpgs, Whimsical Sprites

* 15% off Warhammer & Paints

* 20% off books

We will be celebrating Plaid Friday with a special giveaway. For every piece of visible plaid clothing worn while you shop, you can enter our drawing for a prize bundle! Bundle may include an Adventure Ink mug, book-themed socks, & gift card.

Plaid Friday is a great time to start holiday shopping in downtown Milan! Our annual Aid in Milan Book Drive begins. Help us reach our goal of 100 books by purchasing a book for donation. We will also be participating in Downtown Milan's Win the Window.