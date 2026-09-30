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Powerlight Band

Powerlight Band

For more than four decades, Lansing’s Powerlight Band has been bringing the soulful sounds of Motown, funk, and R&B to audiences around Mid-Michigan. Formed in 1980, the band has built its reputation through years of live performances, original material, and a sound rooted in the grooves and soul of classic R&B. Local coverage has continued to describe Powerlight as a Motown, funk, and R&B favorite, with the band regularly appearing on Lansing-area stages.

Powerlight’s history also includes sharing the stage with national acts such as Hall & Oates and Rare Earth, adding to a four-decade run as part of the Lansing music scene. Today, the band continues to bring that same soulful energy to live audiences, delivering the familiar sounds of Motown, funk, and R&B alongside their own original material.

Whether you're coming to hear the classics, catch the groove, or experience one of Lansing's longtime local bands, Powerlight Band brings decades of music-making and live performance to the stage.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Show starts at 7:00 pm.

🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW:
More Information

UrbanBeat
$10.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906