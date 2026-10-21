RCU Presents: "Twelve Angry Jurors"
RCU Presents: "Twelve Angry Jurors"
Dates: Nov. 12-15 & Nov. 19-22
Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. “He doesn’t stand a chance,” mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case — until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. With each juror revealing his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes!
Rating: PG-13
Tickets: rcu.ludus.com
Produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.
Rochester Christian University RAC Theater
$5-$18
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Rochester University Department of Theatre & Music
2482182149
theatre@rochesteru.edu
Rochester Christian University RAC Theater
800 W Avon RdRochester Hills, Michigan 48307
248-218-2149
theatre@rcu.edu