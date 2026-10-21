RCU Presents: "Twelve Angry Jurors"

Dates: Nov. 12-15 & Nov. 19-22

Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. “He doesn’t stand a chance,” mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case — until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. With each juror revealing his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes!

Rating: PG-13

Tickets: rcu.ludus.com

Produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.