Rededication of the Charles Baird Carillon in Burton Tower

Experience the return of the landmark 53-bell Charles Baird Carillon in Burton Memorial Tower, which went silent this summer for replacement of the 30 largest clappers as well as a restoration of the great steel frame from which the 43 tons of bells are suspended. Guest artist Jonathan Lehrer, University Carillonist of Grand Valley State University and Michigan State University, will perform the rededication recital, beginning with the first full performance of “The Victors” on the Baird Carillon since the 2017 U-M Bicentennial as a duet with U-M University Carillonist Tiffany Ng. “The Victors” will also be livestreamed to SMTD’s YouTube channel.

Lehrer’s program includes “To The Sun,” an interactive 10-minute performance for carillon and audience cell phones celebrating data from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. The U-M Frankel Detroit Observatory will coordinate a solar observation station at the base of the carillon throughout the recital, weather permitting. Their solar telescope provides magnificent views of sunspots, prominences, and more.

The outdoor audience listening space is Ingalls Mall, and listeners are advised to dress for the weather. Tours of the bell chamber will begin after the conclusion of the recital around 4:00 pm. The bell chamber may be accessed via a combination of elevator and stairs, and is not ADA accessible.