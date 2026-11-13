Ryan Christopher Presents: Magic of the Holidays
Ryan Christopher Presents: Magic of the Holidays
Ryan Christopher brings his holiday magic show to Diamondback Music Hall on Saturday, December 5. Big stage illusions and holiday magic in a room where every seat feels like front row. It is a family-friendly show for all ages, and photos with Santa are free with your ticket.
Doors open at 5:30 PM. The show runs 7 to 9 PM.
Tickets, all fees included: rail seats $11.80, GA tables $16.95, floor tables $22.60. Add bottomless soda for $9.23. A family of four on the rail is $47.20 all in.
Diamondback Music Hall
$11.80 - $22.60
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Diamondback Music Hall
734-589-1111
info@diamondbackmusichall.com
Artist Group Info
Ryan Christopher
Diamondback Music Hall
49345 S Interstate 94 Service DrBelleville, Michigan 48111
734-589-1111
info@diamondbackmusichall.com