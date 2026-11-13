Ryan Christopher brings his holiday magic show to Diamondback Music Hall on Saturday, December 5. Big stage illusions and holiday magic in a room where every seat feels like front row. It is a family-friendly show for all ages, and photos with Santa are free with your ticket.

Doors open at 5:30 PM. The show runs 7 to 9 PM.

Tickets, all fees included: rail seats $11.80, GA tables $16.95, floor tables $22.60. Add bottomless soda for $9.23. A family of four on the rail is $47.20 all in.