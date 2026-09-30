SamRose Comedy: Eyes Up Here

Why wait until late night for the laughs? SamRose Entertainment’s THE 5:00 SHOW brings big-time comedy to Lansing—but earlier!

Get ready for sharp wit, outrageous stories, fearless honesty, and a powerhouse lineup featuring some of Michigan’s funniest performers.

🎤 SHERRY HOENICKE — HOST

After getting her start at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Sherry returned to stand-up in 2023 and now entertains audiences throughout the Midwest with her sassy sarcasm and hilarious takes on work, divorce, aging parents, and everyday life.

🎤 FEATURING KATE BRINDLE

Smart, sarcastic, and hilariously quick, Kate has appeared at the Oddball Comedy Festival and shared stages with Michael Che, Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Kevin Nealon, Kevin Pollak, and Sarah Silverman.

🎤 JOHANNA MEDRANDA

A Detroit-based comedian and LaughFest Roast Battle finalist, Johanna has performed at Laugh Factory Chicago, Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, and festivals nationwide, opening for Dave Attell, Stavros Halkias, Robert Kelly, and more.

🎤 PAT SIEVERT

Quirky, clever, and wickedly funny, Pat has performed at festivals nationwide and won the 2019 Funniest Person in Grand Rapids competition. His debut comedy album is I Do What I Want Now.

🎶 MUSICAL GUEST: DAWN ELIZABETH

Grand Rapids singer-songwriter and lead vocalist of Les Creatif, Dawn blends hip-hop, rock, and neo-soul. Her self-titled album earned a 2022 Jammies Award nomination.

🔥 Seats are limited—grab yours now! Experience Lansing’s early-evening comedy event where you can get your laughs in without waiting for the late-night show.

🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW:

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THE 5:00 SHOW

Big-time comedy… but earlier! 😂