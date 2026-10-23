SASHA Farm's Harvest & Hops Vegan Dinner and Silent Auction for the Animals

Harvest & Hops Vegan Dinner & Silent Auction for the Animals

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 5:00–9:00 PM

Location: Salt Springs Brewery

Address: 117 S. Ann Arbor St., Saline, MI 48176

Attire: Business Casual

Join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, live music, inspiring stories, and giving back at SASHA Farm Animal Sanctuary’s Harvest & Hops Vegan Dinner & Silent Auction!

🌱 Five-Course Vegan Dinner: Enjoy a unique and interactive dining experience featuring a delicious five-course vegan dinner with chef-hosted food stations throughout the venue. The evening kicks off at 5:00 PM with an hour to an hour and a half of delicious vegan appetizers, followed by five creative plant-based courses beginning around 6:00–6:30 PM. Mingle, explore, and savor each course in a festive atmosphere that’s anything but a traditional sit-down dinner! Your ticket includes beer, wine, specialty mocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages.

🎶 Live Music and Guest Speaker: Enjoy live music, an inspiring guest speaker, and a festive atmosphere while connecting with fellow animal lovers who share a passion for compassion.

🎁 Silent Auction: Explore an exciting selection of silent auction items on display throughout the venue! Browse your favorites in person, then use our auction menu and QR codes to place bids from your phone. Every winning bid helps support the animals at SASHA Farm!

❤️ Tickets: $125 per person. Your ticket does more than provide a wonderful evening out. It helps provide nutritious food, lifesaving veterinary care, and a safe, loving home for the more than 200 rescued animals who call SASHA Farm home.

Join us for a fun, memorable evening with friends supporting SASHA Farm’s mission of providing lifelong care and sanctuary to rescued farm animals.

Let’s celebrate compassion and community while making a positive impact together. We can’t wait to see you there!

Welcome to SASHA Farm

The Midwest’s Oldest Farm Animal Sanctuaries

At SASHA Farm Animal Sanctuary (Sanctuary And Safe Haven for Animals), we open our doors and our hearts to farmed animals who have endured abuse, neglect, or abandonment. We provide lifelong sanctuary, safety, and endless care, giving each individual the chance to experience peace, comfort, and the freedom to be themselves. Through their stories and our outreach, we work to inspire compassion, encourage a shift toward a kinder, plant-based lifestyle, and champion dignity, respect, and justice for every animal.

We envision a world where every animal’s life is valued, their individuality is honored, and their capacity for joy and connection is recognized. SASHA Farm is a place where healing flows both ways: rescued animals rediscover trust and happiness, and caring for them helps people find deeper compassion, purpose, and connection. Together, we strive toward a future free from cruelty and full of hope for animals and the people who love them.

What We Do

Showing Farmed Animals Care and Compassion for Over 30 Years

We began our rescue efforts in the 1980s as a small initiative, but as more farm animals in need arrived, we realized we needed more support to manage the farm effectively. This led to the formal establishment of SASHA Farm Animal Sanctuary. Over the years, we have rescued thousands of farm animals from abuse, neglect, and abandonment, providing them with a safe and loving home.

Today, SASHA Farm is home to around 200 rescued farm animals, each with a unique story. Some animals were abandoned, while others suffered from neglect or mistreatment. Others were surrendered because of hardship or because they were unwanted. All of them have now found a safe, loving, and permanent home with us.

In 2002, we officially became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This status ensures that our mission of rescue, protection, and advocacy can continue. Donations are tax-deductible, and every contribution directly supports our residents’ well-being today and in the future.

Thank you for being a part of our mission to provide a sanctuary for animals in need!