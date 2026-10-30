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Scrooge!

Scrooge!

About the show: In this timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Know Before You Go:

Genre: Musical, Family-Friendly, Holiday, Literary Adaptation
Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission
Content advisory: The production may include sudden, loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.
Age appropriateness: Appropriate for All Audiences

Hilberry Gateway
$20-$35
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University
313-577-2972
theatrepr@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/
Hilberry Gateway
4715 Cass Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48202
3135772972
boxoffice@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2023-2024/silent-sky