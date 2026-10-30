About the show: In this timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Know Before You Go:

Genre: Musical, Family-Friendly, Holiday, Literary Adaptation

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

Content advisory: The production may include sudden, loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.

Age appropriateness: Appropriate for All Audiences