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SHUCKED

SHUCKED

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a loveable con man, and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart & soil of Cob County.

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

Miller Auditorium
$54.50-$92.00
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Apr 28, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miller Auditorium
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
https://www.millerauditorium.com/
Miller Auditorium
1341 Theatre Dr.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
https://www.millerauditorium.com