SOMi Sauna on Belle Isle

SOMi Sauna brings a wood-fired cedar sauna to the sand at Belle Isle Beach on select winter weekends: Nov 14-15, Nov 28-29, Dec 12-13, Jan 16-17 and Jan 30-31. Heat up, cool off in the Detroit River (or in a chair facing the skyline), and head back in as often as you like. Sessions start at 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:00 PM, 2:30 PM, 4:00 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM; each is 75 minutes with ten seats. Rain, snow or shine. Ages 18+. Park in the beach lot just west of the Beach House.