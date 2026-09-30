Special One Night Only Screening Kratom Documentary

You may have seen Kratom in the news lately. Most recently, packaged Kratom was found during police investigations into the tragic deaths of two students at Ole Miss. While Kratom originates in Southeast Asia and has been used medicinally for centuries, it has found its way to gas station shelves across the country with little to no regulation or understanding from our medical community.

Our documentary, “Kratom: Side Effects May Include,” follows how it has made its way to the United States and the obsession Americans have with “Supersize” culture, which has led to much stronger liquid extract and tablet forms. We will talk to people on both sides of the debate: those who claim it has saved their lives and the grieving who have lost a loved one. We will also dive into its relationship within the political sphere and what might come next.

We hope you can join us at Birmingham 8 Cinemas, Monday, October 8 at 7pm. Q&A with the film’s directors Jamie and Jason Neese, and Executive Producer Patti Wheeler to follow.

