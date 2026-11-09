Whether you have been affected by ovarian cancer, support someone who has, or want to help our community, you’re invited to Stick It to BRCA.

This Teal vs. Pink hockey game brings people together to raise awareness of BRCA-related hereditary breast and ovarian cancers and raise funds for Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) and Beautiful You by Profile, a nonprofit salon in Grand Rapids that provides complimentary wigs and salon services for cancer patients.

The event was created by Christina Panaggio, a local hockey player, wife and mother of three boys. After learning she carries a BRCA1 mutation through the NIH All of Us research study, Christina chose to undergo risk-reducing surgery. That surgery unexpectedly revealed stage 2B ovarian cancer. She then underwent a second surgery followed by chemotherapy.

Throughout chemotherapy, Christina continued playing hockey, adapting her time on the ice to what her body could handle. The sport gave her connection and a sense of normalcy during treatment. Stick It to BRCA grew from her desire to bring that community together and turn her experience into support for others.

Join us on Saturday, January 9, 2027 as we cheer on the teams. Show your support and help start conversations about family history and hereditary cancer risk. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Visit www.stickittobrca.com for event information and ways to attend, donate, or get involved.