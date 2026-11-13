The 1985, a rocking, rolling tribute to the music of the 1980's, return to Tibbits Opera House on Saturday, November 21 at 7pm! Tickets are available at Tibbits.org or by calling the box office at 517-278-6029.

Step back to a time of neon, legwarmers, acid washed denim, and big hair as The 1985 takes you back to the 80's! Get ready to experience the unforgettable hits and unmistakable sound as The 1985 brings their 80's Mixtape Experience to Coldwater. From pop, rock, metal, rap, and more, this is a glorious head-banging, hip-shaking trip in the way-back machine that you won't want to miss!