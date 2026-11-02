The Crucible
The Crucible
About the show: One of the most acclaimed plays in the American theatrical canon, this exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is a gripping and timely parable of contemporary society, as well as a studied historical tale. The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie – and the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned along with a host of others.
Presented in repertory with Blood at the Root by Dominique Morisseau
Know Before You Go:
Genre: Docudrama, History
Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission
Content advisory: This play contains mature themes and may include loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.
Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 14+
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:45 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:15 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:45 PM