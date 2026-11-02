The Crucible

About the show: One of the most acclaimed plays in the American theatrical canon, this exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is a gripping and timely parable of contemporary society, as well as a studied historical tale. The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie – and the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned along with a host of others.

Presented in repertory with Blood at the Root by Dominique Morisseau

Know Before You Go:

Genre: Docudrama, History

Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

Content advisory: This play contains mature themes and may include loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.

Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 14+

