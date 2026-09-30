The Denise Edwards Quintet
The Denise Edwards Quintet
Get ready for an evening of soul, jazz and great vibes as The Prestige Eatery & Entertainment presents the Denise Edwards Quintet as part of “The Winners Series.”
The evening celebrates the remarkable talent of Denise Edwards, recipient of the 2026 Detroit Black Music Awards Entertainer of the Year honor.
A respected vocalist on Detroit’s music scene, Denise Edwards brings elegance, soul and a commanding stage presence to every performance. Her musical journey has included performances throughout Detroit and appearances in productions celebrating the rich traditions of jazz, R&B and soul.
The Prestige Eatery & Entertainment
$25
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Preservation of Jazz
2483833385
nicolefreemanmanagement@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Nicole Freeman
nicolefreemanmanagement@gmail.com
The Prestige Eatery & Entertainment
22925 W 8 Mile RdSouthfield, Michigan 48219
3137665573
info@theprestigedetroit.com