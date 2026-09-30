Get ready for an evening of soul, jazz and great vibes as The Prestige Eatery & Entertainment presents the Denise Edwards Quintet as part of “The Winners Series.”

The evening celebrates the remarkable talent of Denise Edwards, recipient of the 2026 Detroit Black Music Awards Entertainer of the Year honor.

A respected vocalist on Detroit’s music scene, Denise Edwards brings elegance, soul and a commanding stage presence to every performance. Her musical journey has included performances throughout Detroit and appearances in productions celebrating the rich traditions of jazz, R&B and soul.