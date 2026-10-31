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The ER Players Present "Oliver!"

The ER Players Present "Oliver!"

The Elk Rapids Players present Lionel Bart's Oliver! at historic Hertha Hall. Directed by Roxanne Lutey, musical direction by Fred Szczepanski, choreography by Adrian Chisholm. A beloved musical for the whole family. Full run: Friday Nov 6, Saturday Nov 7, Friday Nov 13, Saturday Nov 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM; Sunday matinees Nov 8 and Nov 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM. Tickets: Adults $25, under 18 $18, family package $60.

Hertha Hall
$18-$60
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall Association (HERTHA)
231-534-4317
info@herthahall.com
https://herthahall.com
Hertha Hall
401 River Street
Elk Rapids, Michigan 49629
231-534-4317
info@herthahall.com
https://herthahall.com