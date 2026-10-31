The ER Players Present "Oliver!"

The Elk Rapids Players present Lionel Bart's Oliver! at historic Hertha Hall. Directed by Roxanne Lutey, musical direction by Fred Szczepanski, choreography by Adrian Chisholm. A beloved musical for the whole family. Full run: Friday Nov 6, Saturday Nov 7, Friday Nov 13, Saturday Nov 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM; Sunday matinees Nov 8 and Nov 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM. Tickets: Adults $25, under 18 $18, family package $60.