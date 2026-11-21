Curated to foster genuine connection in Ann Arbor.

Spend your afternoon meeting neighbors you wouldn’t otherwise meet, at a thoughtfully hosted gathering where phones stay out of sight and people ask, “What’s something you enjoy doing?” instead of “What do you do for work?” No pressure to perform—only a commitment to be kind, curious, and present. Leave feeling more grounded in the place we call home.

- When: Saturday, January 16th, 2027, 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

- RSVP by: January 1st, 2027 (Limited to 40 guests)

- Where: Space on Jorn (a private York Food & Drink event space), 1443 Jorn Ct, Ann Arbor, MI

- Event price per person: $25 (No tickets sold at door)

- Come as you are: Solo or with a friend. Ben, the host, makes introductions, so you don’t have to.

- Attire: Nice casual. Something that feels like you.

Day of | Warm introductions. Good music. Table games and communal activities. Light refreshments & non-alcoholic drinks. Spaces to relax. A goodbye to honor the room.

Host | Ben, founder of Chosen Kin, a local project creating spaces in Ann Arbor for a new kind of community to take root.