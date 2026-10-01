The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker
FIM Whiting Auditorium
The Nutcracker
Flint Symphony Orchestra
Flint School of Performing Arts
Timothy Muffitt conductor
Tara Gragg artistic director
A cherished holiday tradition, The Nutcracker follows Clara as she’s swept into a magical Christmas Eve adventure. When a mysterious gift from her uncle sparks a battle with an army of mice, her beloved nutcracker comes to life.
Clara is whisked away to the Land of the Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy and dazzling dances await. Filled with joy, beauty, and wonder, this timeless ballet brings together the Flint Symphony Orchestra, student performers, and guest artists for a magical experience the whole family will love.
FIM Whiting Auditorium
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Flint Institute of Music
8102377333
tickets@thewhiting.com
FIM Whiting Auditorium
1241 E. Kearsley St.Flint, Michigan 48503
(810) 237-7333