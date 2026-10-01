FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Nutcracker

Flint Symphony Orchestra

Flint School of Performing Arts

Timothy Muffitt conductor

Tara Gragg artistic director

A cherished holiday tradition, The Nutcracker follows Clara as she’s swept into a magical Christmas Eve adventure. When a mysterious gift from her uncle sparks a battle with an army of mice, her beloved nutcracker comes to life.

Clara is whisked away to the Land of the Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy and dazzling dances await. Filled with joy, beauty, and wonder, this timeless ballet brings together the Flint Symphony Orchestra, student performers, and guest artists for a magical experience the whole family will love.