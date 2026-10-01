© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Nutcracker

Flint Symphony Orchestra
Flint School of Performing Arts

Timothy Muffitt conductor
Tara Gragg artistic director

A cherished holiday tradition, The Nutcracker follows Clara as she’s swept into a magical Christmas Eve adventure. When a mysterious gift from her uncle sparks a battle with an army of mice, her beloved nutcracker comes to life.

Clara is whisked away to the Land of the Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy and dazzling dances await. Filled with joy, beauty, and wonder, this timeless ballet brings together the Flint Symphony Orchestra, student performers, and guest artists for a magical experience the whole family will love.

FIM Whiting Auditorium
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flint Institute of Music
8102377333
tickets@thewhiting.com
https://tickets.thewhiting.com/9823
FIM Whiting Auditorium
1241 E. Kearsley St.
Flint, Michigan 48503
(810) 237-7333
https://tickets.thewhiting.com/9556