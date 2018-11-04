What does it take to build a creative career and make a living as an artist?

Join Christina for a behind-the-scenes look at the process of illustrating and publishing a children's picture book, and discover how she's built a sustainable career as a working artist while also operating a farm. Explore the challenges, opportunities, and creative possibilities of pursuing art as a profession in today's economy!

Zoom Registration: myumi.ch/pgPX5

Nov 18, 4-5:30pm