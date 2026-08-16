The Fenton Community Orchestra, in partnership with The Wishing Well Theatre Company, will be presenting an original dramatic production based on the H.G. Wells novel "The War of the Worlds." A dramatization of the novel was famously broadcast by Orson Welles on October 30, 1938, sending thousands of radio listeners into a frenzy. This new production, co-written by Ricky Phillipi (Director, Wishing Well Theatre), Andy Philippi (ASC), Andrew David Perkins (ASCAP), and Natalie Perkins, and directed by Ricky Philippi, retells the events of both the H.G. Wells novel, and the events of the 1938 broadcast - as well as the fictionalized stories of the people who lived through it - with a LIVE ORCHESTRA interpolated into the action. This one-of-a-kind performance has to be seen, heard, and felt to be experienced, live. Join us on October 23, 24, & 25, 2026 at the Ruby F. Zima Auditorium at Fenton High School in Fenton, Michigan. Friday night's performance will be a red-carpet GALA event with valet, photo op, mocktails, coat check and a raffle.