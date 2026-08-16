© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds

The Fenton Community Orchestra, in partnership with The Wishing Well Theatre Company, will be presenting an original dramatic production based on the H.G. Wells novel "The War of the Worlds." A dramatization of the novel was famously broadcast by Orson Welles on October 30, 1938, sending thousands of radio listeners into a frenzy. This new production, co-written by Ricky Phillipi (Director, Wishing Well Theatre), Andy Philippi (ASC), Andrew David Perkins (ASCAP), and Natalie Perkins, and directed by Ricky Philippi, retells the events of both the H.G. Wells novel, and the events of the 1938 broadcast - as well as the fictionalized stories of the people who lived through it - with a LIVE ORCHESTRA interpolated into the action.  This one-of-a-kind performance has to be seen, heard, and felt to be experienced, live. Join us on October 23, 24, & 25, 2026 at the Ruby F. Zima Auditorium at Fenton High School in Fenton, Michigan.   Friday night's performance will be a red-carpet GALA event with valet, photo op, mocktails, coat check and a raffle.

Fenton High School Ruby Zima Auditorium
$25 to $110 Students receive a $10 discount on matinee shows
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fenton Community Orchestra
8103905020
fcowaroftheworlds@gmail.com
Fenton High School Ruby Zima Auditorium
3200 W. Shiawassee Ave
Fenton, Michigan 48430