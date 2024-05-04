Detroit shelter looking for new homes for dozens of dogs before upcoming move

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control / Facebook

For anyone thinking about adopting or fostering a dog, now could be the time. The Detroit Animal Care and Control Shelter is moving soon and hopes to get homes for as many as 45 dogs before then.

Two events aimed at encouraging adoption are The Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters Free Adoption Event, now through May 15, and Adopt-a-Dog at the Detroit Public Library, May 19th.

Tamra Anderson directs community engagement for the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control. “We're working to have positive outcomes for the dogs that are currently in the shelter," she said. "That's one of the reasons we created all of these special events that are happening throughout the month of May to bring more people in and get more dogs adopted into or fostered into loving, caring homes.”

The group said all adoptable dogs have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated.

"Each dog goes home with a leash collar and harness along with a bag of dog food," Anderson said. "And we make sure that you have resources to be successful in your adoption for weeks and years to come afterwards."