ArabCon aims to empower Arab Americans in Dearborn

The National Arab American Convention, known as ArabCon, has begun in Dearborn, gathering Americans from all over the country. Organizers said the convention, organized by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, is set to be a landmark gathering focused on community engagement and advocacy.

Abed Ayoub, the national executive director of the anti-discrimination committee, said the convention's main objective is to unite a community deeply affected by ongoing conflict in Gaza and to address critical issues ahead of the November elections.

Zena Issa / Michigan Public Registration desk at ArabCon 2024.

"Our voice has not been heard, our votes have not been earned, so it is important for our community to understand the power of their vote, the power of their voice, and the power of them being mobilized and activated." said Ayoub.

Hosting ArabCon in Dearborn carries significant symbolism, especially in light of the recent negative media portrayals of the city, Ayoub said.

"It was after the Wall Street Journal article in February that struck a chord with me," he said. "The way they speak about Dearborn in the national media and what they try to paint is completely false. So I believe this is an opportunity to really highlight the best of the city, the best of the community, and bring everybody here together."

Arab Americans aren't the only to attend this year, said Maysoon Khatib, a former case manager with the anti-discrimination committee and a volunteer at this year's convention. But she said everyone gathered shares the same purpose.

Zena Issa / Michigan Public ArabCon 2024 vendor.

“If you look around at the conference this year, you’ll see a lot of people who are not Arab American. The issue of Palestine is very close to everyone’s heart right now,” Khatib explained. “So the main focus, I think, is the issue of Palestine. It has really brought people together and provides us with an opportunity to learn what we can do.”

The convention features a diverse lineup of speakers, including third-party presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein and Cornel West and rapper Macklemore.

Panels include topics such as censorship on social media, journalists' perspective on reporting genocide, and medical professionals with the organization Doctors Against Genocide who have worked on the frontlines of the war in Gaza.

Attendees can also browse and shop from a variety of vendors at booths around the convention.

ArabCon 2024 runs from September 12 to 15.

Organizers hope it's not just a convention but a catalyst for community advocacy, saying that as attendees engage in discussions and forge connections, the event is set to play a significant role in shaping Arab American influence in the leadup to the November elections.