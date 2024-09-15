Deadline approaching to apply for home heating tax credit

Michigan residents may be eligible for the home heating tax credit if they are homeowners or renters with a contracted lease, and have an income within the limits for the program.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan are encouraging qualified residents to apply before the September 30 deadline.

“The Home Heating Credit helps Michigan families stay warm and can offset rising energy costs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We urge Michiganders to apply for this credit so that they can get money back in their pockets to keep the heat on and spend their hard-earned paychecks to put food on the table and pay the bills. At the state level, we will continue working together to ensure every Michigan family has the opportunity to save money and thrive.”

The state says the best way to apply for the home heating credit, and other tax credits available to Michigan residents, is through one of the state's free tax preparation services.

“We encourage Michigan families to claim their Home Heating Credit by the September 30 deadline,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Residents must claim it by the deadline, or they will not be eligible and will miss out on the opportunity to receive this credit which could help pay for their utility bills during the colder months.”

Residents can connect with their local free tax preparation site by calling 211 or visiting MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org.

